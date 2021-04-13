Remember “grab & go” is available each day with the ability to pick up five meals for the week.

Transportation is very busy, so please call as soon as you know about an appointment.

On April 20 the senior center will be holding a fish fry. This is a drive through again from 3-6. You may call ahead, starting now and order so it will be ready for you. dinner includes fish, potato salad, baked beans, roll, apple pie and drink. There is also a sugar free dessert. The price is still eight dollars per adult, four dollars per child, and four dollars a sandwich. Extra fish is available for one dollar a piece of six pieces for five dollars.

Menus for the week of April 19:

Monday — turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, beets, crackers, pistachio fluff

Tuesday — chicken strips, stir fried veggies, fried rice, roll, jello with fruit.

Wednesday — pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, roll, peaches

Thursday — pizza, corn, blueberry muffin, banana

Friday — chicken patty, butter beans, cooked carrots, ambrosia

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

