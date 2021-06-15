Nothing has changed in our favor. Thing are easing up some and change will happen soon. The other centers in this area are still closed as well.

Grab & Go is still available each day.

Please call for transportation as soon as you have your appointment, we are really busy with transportation.

Menus for the week of June 21:

Monday — BBQ, baby bakers, peas, grapes

Tuesday — grilled chicken, carrots, spinach, bread, vanilla wafers, pineapple

Wednesday — lasagna, veggie, garlic biscuit, pears

Thursday — ham and beans, cottage cheese, cornbread, crackers, Mandarin oranges, vanilla pudding.

Friday — meatloaf, whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts, roll, applesauce, cookie

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

