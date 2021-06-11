Ohio University has released the names of Vinton County students that were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. In order to be given this distinction, students had to earn 12 credit hours with at least six being attempted for letter grades, while maintaining a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
The students named to the Dean's List are as follows:
- Paige Brzezinski of Vinton, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Shelby Crowe of Ray, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Evan Eley of Creola, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Kendall Fee of McArthur, OH, in the College of Business
- Rachel Griffith of Creola, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Cassidy Griffith of Creola, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Mason Huston of Mcarthur, OH, in the College of Fine Arts
- Dezarae Keesee of McArthur, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Montana Legg of McArthur, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Jaci Martin of McArthur, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Destini McCartney of McArthur, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Bradley Mercer of McArthur, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Jennifer Murphy of McArthur, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Charlie Ousley of McArthur, OH, in the University College
- Macie Phillips of Hamden, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Cole Pridemore of Vinton, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Darian Radabaugh of McArthur, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Brody Reynolds of Vinton, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Owen Salyer of McArthur, OH, in the Honors Tutorial College
- Jaz Sharp of Mc Arthur, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Trey Speakman of McArthur, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Kendra Swaim of McArthur, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Rory Twyman of Vinton, OH, in the University College
