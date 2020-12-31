There is a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in Vinton County until 10 a.m. on Friday Jan. 1.

This type of advisory is put in place when will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

