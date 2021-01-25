Vinton County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

This type of advisory is issued whenever any amount of freezing rain, sleet, or at least four inches of snow are expected in an area and could cause a significant inconvenience.

