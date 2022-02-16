A Vinton County woman and her family recently celebrated the one year anniversary of a life-saving heart transplant.
Emma Barrett was a 17-year-old senior at Vinton County High School when she was placed on a national waiting list for a new heart.
She first saw a doctor after experiencing vomiting, loss of hair and rapid weight loss, which was diagnosed as acid reflux. With her symptoms showing no signs of improvement after some time, she saw her doctor again. After that visit, she was escorted to the emergency department and transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to a Facebook post by Lifeline Ohio.
Following numerous tests, doctors told Barrett that her heart was functioning at 10%, meaning 90% of the blood in her ventricle remained there with each heartbeat.
Barrett later had surgery to place a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) in her heart to help pump more blood throughout her body. However, a blood clot discovered a few days after the surgery led to her being placed on a heart transplant waiting list on Dec. 29, 2020.
Fortunately, she did not wait long. On Jan. 5, a transplant team informed her mother, Leslie Perry, that Emma would receive a new heart.
“I remember telling the transplant team, ‘I don’t know whether to be happy or cry,’” Perry wrote in a Facebook post, adding that she was happy her daughter would receive a heart, but felt sad for the donor’s family.
In the days leading up to the surgery, Perry said she was a “nervous wreck.” Barrett had never had heart trouble before, her mother said. Meanwhile, Barrett recounted that she felt “out of it” during that time and doesn’t remember much.
“What I do remember, I was just confused about where I was and stuff,” Barrett added. “They had me on painkillers, so I mostly just slept all day.”
Emma received her new heart the next day at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Jan. 6, 2021.
While recovering from surgery, Barrett could no longer participate in her 4-H club this past year. In 4-H, she worked with cows, and said she likes cows better than the other animals.
She and her family celebrated her transplant anniversary at Texas Roadhouse.
Since then, Barrett graduated from Vinton County High School, and said she is thinking about studying phlebotomy at the Buckeye Hills Career Center.
Her mother shared Barret’s story with Lifeline Ohio, an independent nonprofit organ procurement organization that facilitates the organ, eye and tissue donation process throughout 38 counties in Ohio and three counties in West Virginia, according to CEO Andrew Mullins.
“In this particular case, Emma’s life was able to be saved after she received a heart transplant,” Mullins said. “It starts with the donor making the decision to donate.”
“None of us know how we’re gonna be able to impact lives through donation and transplant following our death, but this is the perfect example of somebody who made that decision and showed that generosity that ultimately impacted and saved Emma’s life,” Mullins added.
He emphasized the importance of organ and tissue donations, and said that his organization also helps individuals register to be organ donors.
“The decision that we can make today to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor have life-saving impact that can really change generations to come, and it’s so important that everyone makes that decision,” Mullins said.
Perry said that while her daughter’s donor remains anonymous to this day, reaching out to their family and thanking them is still on her to-do list.
To people hesitant about being an organ donor, Barrett said “They should definitely do it because they could save somebody’s life.”
