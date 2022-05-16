Vinton County’s annual Countywide Yard Sale will take place on Saturday, June 4, officially starting at 9 a.m. The event is organized by the Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau and will feature dozens of yard sales in McArthur and around the county.
The VCCVB is now collecting the locations of these yard sales and will publish this list as a downloadable PDF booklet that will be available on Facebook and at www.vintoncountytravel.com.
A yard sale listing in the booklet is free, but it must be registered with the VCCVB no later than May 30 to be included in the publicity. Each listing will include the street address of the sale and a brief description of items. Participants are encouraged to list rare or high value items and avoid short, generic descriptions such as “clothes and miscellaneous.” Advertise why people should shop at your yard sale!
This event is a wonderful opportunity for non-profit organizations and churches throughout the county to host yard and bake sales. Some local businesses will feed hungry yard sale enthusiasts with discounted food at breakfast and lunch time.
The VCCVB will host its own yard sale fundraiser at Hotel McArthur, located at 101 E. Main St. The organization recently purchased the building and is cleaning out the contents before relocating its office there. Items will include antiques, furniture, decorative items, appliances, and more.
After the yard sales, visit McArthur’s Wyman Park for its Appreciation Day, starting at 4 p.m. This event will feature a vendor/craft fair, Kona Ice, cornhole tournament, face painting, games/prizes, food/drinks, live music, and a movie at dark. At 7 p.m., the hard driving blues band Deuce ‘n a Quarter will perform at Uncle Buck’s Riding Stable and Dance Barn near Lake Hope State Park.
For more information or to submit a yard sale entry, contact the VCCVB office at 740-596-5033 or by email at marketingdirector@vintoncounty.com. You may also register in person at the VCCVB office, located at 104 W. Main St. in McArthur.
