Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 8:
1114: Deputies responded to a Domestic disturbance on State Route 93.
1303: Deputies conducted a well being check at McArthur Park apartments.
1330: Deputies responded to a death on Beech Grove Road.
1351: Deputies responded to Wilkesville Street in Hamden in reference to an attempted theft.
1502: Deputies received a report of an insurance scam.
1639: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Market Street in McArthur in reference to a complaint of a reckless driver.
1732: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Old Route 50.
1757: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to property damage.
1841: Deputies responded to Dollar General in Allensville in reference to a male trespassing in the store that had been banned due to shoplifting in the past. Kyle Barnett was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2335: Deputies relayed a message to an individual on Bancroft Road.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 7:
0205: Deputies checked an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
0527: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0538: Deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. Highway 50.
0610: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0840: Deputies responded to Chestnut Street in Zaleski in reference to a death.
1156: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a Domestic Disturbance.
1319: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to a medical emergency.
1710: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 278.
1800: Deputies responded to Engle Drive in McArthur in reference to a neighbor dispute.
2011: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Spring Street in McArthur.
2211: Deputies conducted a well being check on Riddle Road.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 6:
0050: Deputies responded to the Vinton County Fairgrounds in reference to a Domestic Disturbance.
0858: Deputies arrested Craig Hart on an outstanding warrant out of Vinton County. Hart was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1046: Deputies responded to Headley Road in reference to a trespassing issue.
1156: Deputies took custody of Cyril Vierstra by order of Vinton County Common Pleas Court. Vierstra was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1207: Deputies received a report of sexual assault involving a minor. The incident is currently under investigation.
1317: Deputies received a report of a stolen camper. The incident is currently under investigation.
1353: Deputies conducted a well being check on Chillicothe Street in Hamden.
1428: Deputies responded to a mental health crisis on State Route 93.
1614: Deputies responded to Mcmillin Road in reference to a possible overdose.
1822: Deputies recovered a firearm alongside the road on State Route 160.
1840: Deputies patrolled Huston Road for a suspicious vehicle.
2113: Deputies responded to North Locust Street in McArthur in reference to an unruly juvenile.
2145: Deputies conducted a follow up for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Camp Road.
2315: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for weekend of February 3, 2023 to February 5:
Feb. 3
0045: Deputies conducted a well being check on Sam Russel Road.
0247: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Headley Road.
0341: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kelly Road. Deputies discovered two individuals in the vehicle that had active warrants out of Vinton County. Brandi Jayjohn and Joseph Griffith Deaver, both of Hamden, were arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0615: Deputies received a complaint of suspicious activity on Malone Road.
0834: Deputies handled a crash involving a deer on State Route 93.
0919: Deputies responded to a theft in progress on West Junction Road. Deputies arrested James Harris on an outstanding warrant out of Vinton County. Harris was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1200: Deputies received a complaint of vandalism on Pelfrey Road.
1357: Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office had a vehicle pursuit on State Route 327 through Vinton County.
1604: Deputies handled a custody issue at the Sheriff’s Office.
1606: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 for a male passed out in a vehicle.
1739: Deputies provided a special detail at the Vinton County High School Basketball game.
1742: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 for two individuals fighting in a vehicle.
2109: Deputies handled a civil dispute at the Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 4
0328: Deputies responded to a death on Clary Road.
0403: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on Huston Road.
0809: Deputies responded to a burglary on State Route 160.
0843: Deputies responded to a structure fire on Mine Road.
0856: Deputies responded to Cooper Road in reference to a breaking and entering.
1214: Deputies recovered lost packages that fell out of a Fed Ex Truck.
1220: Deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on State Route 93.
1417: Deputies conducted a well being check on State Route 683.
2013: Deputies responded to Circle Drive in reference to a missing dog.
2026: Deputies responded to a mental health crisis on State Route 93.
2048: Deputies patrolled Siverly Creek Road in reference to a suspicious person.
2234: Deputies patrolled Depue Road for a reckless driver.
Feb. 5
0923: Deputies responded to Walnut Street in McArthur in reference to a suspicious person.
1005: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1008: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1020: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1444: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1500: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1610: Deputies patrolled Narrows Road for a suspicious person.
1843: Deputies responded to Gas N Stuff in Hamden in reference to fake money.
2220: Deputies handled a civil issue at the Sheriff’s Office.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 2, 2023:
0931: Deputies responded to a structure fire on Curry Road
1611: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a suspicious person.
1643: Deputies conducted a well being check on State Route 327.
1652: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a theft.
1847: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a theft.
1955: Deputies patrolled Stanton Avenue in Hamden in reference to a noise complaint.
2133: Deputies patrolled Carr Ridge Road in reference to a reckless driver
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 1, 2023:
0240: Deputies responded to Old Route 50 for a domestic issue.
0904: Deputies conducted a well being check on Chillicothe Street in Hamden.
0959: Deputies responded to non injury vehicle crash on Wolf Hill Road.
1028: Deputies towed an abandoned vehicle on Narrows Road.
1548: Deputies handled a complaint of vandalism.
1618: Deputies responded to Dollar General in Allensvlle for a shoplifting complaint.
1746: Deputies patrolled State Route 683 in reference to a suspicious person.
1935: Deputies responded to Steelial Construction for a possible theft.
1940: Deputies responded to Sam Russel Road in regards to a suspicious person.
2108: Deputies took custody of Lakin Steel for an outstanding warrant out of Vinton County. Steel was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2117: Deputies assisted Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit through Vinton County on State Route 32.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.