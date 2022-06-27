ELKINS — Lauren Twyman of Vinton, Ohio, has been awarded a $15,000 per year scholarship for a total of $60,000 over four years to Davis & Elkins College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day. Twyman, a graduate of River Valley High School, was selected from a group of the 88 highest achieving high school seniors who are among hundreds of students accepted to attend D&E this fall.
Twyman is the daughter of Brandon and Trenia Twyman of Vinton, Ohio. At River Valley High School, she was National Honor Society secretary, Beta Club treasurer and Lighthouse Team class representative. Most recently the senior class secretary, she participated in student government all four years.
Ranked No. 1 academically in her senior class, Twyman achieved All-Ohio Academic for three years and All-Academic Athlete for four years. She also is a state qualifier in Ohio History Day, regional qualifier in Ohio Science Day, Southeastern Ohio Regional Scholar, President Novice Parle-Pro state qualifier and received the Outstanding Attorney-Mock Trial award.
Athletically, she was a four-year member of the varsity cross country team and was a three-time state qualifier and a three-time conference champion. As a member of the varsity track team, she was a state qualifier in the 800-meter race and a district qualifier in 4x4 relay. Also a four-year member of the varsity girls basketball team and senior captain, Twyman earned All-District special mention, All-Conference special mention, Tri-Valley Conference first team all-conference and first team all-district, All-State honorable mention and Offensive Player of the Year for her high school.
Outside of school, she is a five-year member of the Raccoon Valley 4-H Club and has participated in numerous community service projects.
At D&E, Twyman plans to major in biology and environmental science and later further her education to become a dentist.
To be eligible to compete for a Leadership Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA. Students were also required to submit a list of outstanding leadership honors or awards they have received. Students vying for the scholarships participated in interviews and submitted an essay of no more than 500 words describing how they envision their future at D&E.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.