The Vinton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host its annual banquet Thursday, Sept. 23 at Raccoon Creek Outfitters.
The banquet starts at 5:30 p.m. All reservations must be made before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. Tickets are $10 per person. Raccoon Creek Outfitters is located at 74815 State Route 50 Albany, Ohio.
Winners of the annual photo contest will be announced at the banquet.
Supervisor elections will end at 6:30 p.m. Suzie Prange is the guest speaker, and she will be giving a status update on the Ohio Bobcat.
There will be door prizes as well as a raffle.
For more information, contact the Vinton SWCD office at 740-596-5676.
