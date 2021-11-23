JACKSON — The signs of Christmas approaching can be found everywhere now. However, Christmas rarely has the moments of the Hallmark movies everyone enjoys watching. Especially if you’re grieving the loss of a loved one or dealing with the stigma of losing that loved one due to alcohol or drug use. Warriors 4 Christ sees you, empathizes with your grief, and wants to honor the ones that you’ve lost. A Christmas tree is being placed in front of the Jackson Hope Center, located at 84 E. Mound St.. Weatherproof photos of those loved lost ones will be placed on the tree. A dedication service will be held Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Pictures can be dropped off at the Hope Center or e-mailed to info@w4chope.org for lamination. W4C wants to invite you and this community to share in this second annual memorial service. For more information, please call 740-577-3834
