JACKSON — Warriors for Christ (W4C) Ministries, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, recently received a grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation.
Lions Clubs International is a service organization established in 1917. There are currently 46,000 local clubs in more than 200 countries around the world. The foundation has established various grants dedicated to increasing the ability of clubs to impact their communities.
This year, under the direction of Lions Clubs District Governor Ollie Paxton, a grant was awarded to District OH-7 to assist faith-based substance abuse treatment centers.
A portion of that grant was received by W4C (Jackson Hope Center) who opened a 16-bed Men’s Recovery Center in March.
The recovery center is located at 10827 Chillicothe Pike in Lick Township, not far from the Jackson city limits. The center will be staffed 24-hours a day and features four rooms with four beds each. It also has a kitchen, living room, bathrooms with showers, and a food pantry area.
There are two programs at the recovery center, one will be a men’s short-term residential treatment (30-60 days), and the other will be a men’s long-term residential treatment/discipleship program (90 days/to a year). While in the programs, licensed chemical dependency counselors, as well as pastors, mentors, and accountability partners provide service to ensure the quality of care is achieved.
W4C is a faith-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment organization that has been in Jackson County for several years. The organization is led by Justin and Amy Oyer. The organization also has a board of directors and receives support from the community as well.
