LICK TOWNSHIP — Warriors for Christ (W4C) Ministries will be holding an open house at their new 15 bed Men’s Recovery Center on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 4-6 p.m.. The new recovery center is located at 10827 Chillicothe Pike and is scheduled to open in March. The public is welcome to come tour the facility and meet the staff. Come learn more about the ministry and what you can do as the community to help.
