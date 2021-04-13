JACKSON — The season for growing a garden is here!
The Jackson Area Ministries (JAM) would like to encourage, and enable your family to enjoy a variety of fresh vegetables this summer through its JAM Garden Ministry.
For over forty years, JAM has been enabling families to plant their own vegetable garden. The garden ministry is a project of The United Methodist Church distributed by JAM.
Applications for tomato plants, and vegetable seeds are now available. Those interested can complete the application by visiting the following food pantries: My Brother’s Place in Wellston, Jackson Food Program/Clothesline in Jackson, and Grace Place in Oak Hill. Also, applications can be completed at the JAM Office, located at 119 McKitterick Avenue in Jackson.
For more information, call 740-286-1320 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The deadline for completing an application is Friday, April 30.
