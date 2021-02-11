McARTHUR - According to the Village of McArthur's Facebook page, there have been reports of residents of the village not receiving their water and sewer bills. The issue derived from an issue at the offices in Columbus. 

All those who have not yet gotten their bill should call 740-596-4060 for information regarding their bill. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments