WELLSTON — The Wellston City Schools Board of Education will meet for a special board meeting on Wednesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the WCS Administration Office, located at 1 East Broadway in Wellston. The following are anticipated agenda items: award bid, resolution to endorse fair school funding plan. There will also be an executive session for the purpose of discussing employment of personnel/contracts, and compensation of employment of personnel/contracts, and compensation of employees required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statutes as per ORC 121.22, with no action to follow.

