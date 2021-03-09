The Weller Scholarship Fund is looking to recognize four student to receive $1,000 scholarships rom the fund in order to further their education. the group more specifically looks for those students interested in pursuing business or technology endeavors.

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants must:

  • Be thirteen years of age or older at the time of application
  • Be a graduating senior of Vinton County High School and enrolling in any college OR be currently enrolled at the University of Rio Grande (any grade) and a Vinton County High School graduate
  • Be able to demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit from current, past or desired future activities

Applicants will be asked to submit a 500 word or less response to the question, "Why you feel you deserve the Weller Entrepreneurial Scholarship?". Creativity will be considered so those applying should feel free to include photos, podcasts, wed pages, or any other forms of media to make their case.

The form for application can be found on the Weller Scholarship Fund website. Deadline to apply is April 30, 2021.

