WELLSTON — The Wellston American Legion post #371 presented Wellston Band Boosters President Jackie Hildenbrand a check for $5,000 in support of the Wellston High School Band.
The band, under the direction of Emily Talley, is working to replace numerous instruments in order to provide students with equipment that is of high quality and in ideal playing condition. Many of the instruments that students play on are 20 years old or more.
In January, Wellston City Schools also provided funds for replacing instruments. With the donation from the Legion, the band will be able to purchase two new marching baritones. The band will continue to replace instruments until all have been updated, and all students are presented with the same opportunity for success.
The Wellston Band is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with the American Legion to support the students within the community and looks forward to continuing the strong relationship for many years to come.
