WELLSTON — Each year, during the month of November, American Legion’s across the country conduct an Americanism Test and Essay contest in their local high schools.
This contest encourages participants to learn about the fundamental rights and freedoms, Americans enjoy today.
This year’s local winners, who were recognized by the Wellston American Legion Post 371, are Cordell Rubio, Makenna Kilgour, Sullivan Potter, Hadley Fain, Josh Jackson, and Caitlin Bright.
The City of Wellston also congratulated Rubio, as this was his third year winning the competition. In addition, to Rubio being a senior at Wellston High School, he has already completed basic training for the United States Army. He will head to Army Advanced Individual Training upon graduation in the spring.
