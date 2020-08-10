WELLSTON — As the school year approaches, many readers are asking what school supplies students will need for this upcoming year.
Below are the 2020-2021 school supply lists for Wellston City School District.
Bundy Elementary:
Preschool: One backpack, tissues (any amount), one package of baby wipes, one package of zipper bags (any size), and a blanket for rest time.
Kindergarten: One backpack (no wheels, two boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 count), one box of washable Crayola Markers Classic Colors (10 count), four Elmer’s Glue Sticks, one pair of Fiskars blunt-tip scissors, one small plastic supply box (no handles), one box of Crayola Colored Pencils (12 count), and one package of Play-Doh.
First Grade: Four Elmer’s Glue Sticks, two boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 count), one book bag (no wheels), one box of Ticonderoga Pencils, one plastic supply box (no handles), one package of cardstock, and one pair of Fiskars scissors.
Second Grade: One backpack (no wheels), one box of crayons (24 count), four Glue Sticks, one pair of scissors, two boxes of pencils (ticonderoga preferred), two boxes of pencil top erasers, one box of markers (10 count), one box of colored pencils (12 count), one small plastic supply box, one package of dry erase markers, and one white 1 or 1 ½ inch binder with clear front.
Wellston Intermediate School:
Third Grade: (Please label all supplies with first and last name. No art boxes) two 24 packs of #2 yellow pencils, two boxes of (24) count crayons, one box of washable markers, two Expo Dry erase markers (student use), two highlighters, two packages of pencil top erasers, eight glue sticks, one pair of scissors, one one-inch binder with pockets on both sides, two packages of loose-leaf paper college ruled (place the package of loose-leaf paper and the empty pencil pouch in a binder before the first day of school), two pencil pouches with 3-holes for binder, one box of tissues, gallon sized baggies (boys), sandwich sized baggies (girls), headphone/earbuds, and book bag/backpack (no wheels).
Fourth Grade: Two 24 packs of pencils (no mechanical pencils), two 24 packs of crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, two packages of pencil top erasers, plastic shoe box with lid (this is used to store supplies in cubbies. Put the child’s name on it), four highlighters, three hole pencil pouch, one single subject notebook, one package of notebook paper, two boxes of tissues, two dry erase markers, two packages of sticky notes, two packages of 3x5 index cards, Boys: Gallon Baggies, and Girls: Sandwich Baggies.
Fifth Grade: (1 inch) 3-ring binder (science), one subject notebook (language arts), one composition notebook (social studies), paper folders with metal fasteners (social studies), tissues (two boxes to homeroom teacher), backpack or book bag (no wheels), (2 or 3 inch) 3-ring binder (travel binder to be carried throughout the day. The items listed below should be arranged in the Travel Binder prior to the first day of school.) Extra supplies can be stored in cubbies on the first day of school: two pkgs. loose leaf paper, pencil Pouch (3-ring), two pkgs. boxes pencils, erasers (pencil cap), crayons, markers, and colored pencils, glue sticks and scissors.
Wellston Middle School:
Sixth Grade: General supplies to be submitted to home room teacher: two boxes of tissues, one composition book (journal): 100 sheets college-ruled--not spiral (for TLC in Advisory), one pack of cap erasers, and one pack of pencils (pack of 12); Social Studies: one 1” binder, one set of dividers, one package loose leaf paper, and one Black Expo Marker (chisel tipped); Math: two — Black Expo Markers (large), one 1” binder, one pack loose leaf paper; English: one composition notebook, one folder with pockets, and two Black Expo Markers (large); Science: one 1.5” binders, one set of dividers, and one package of loose leaf paper; Choir: one 1-inch 3-Ring Binder, solid color (no glitter), with pockets, one package of pencils for students to keep in binder, and one box of tissues (6th grade only); 6th Grade Art: 10 wood pencils, cap erasers, two black ink pens, eight pack of Crayola markers, and black fine point sharpies.
Seventh Grade: Science: 3-inch binder, and loose- leaf paper; Social Studies: 1-inch binder, and spiral notebook; Math:2-inch binder, loose-leaf paper, and protractor; ELA: one composition notebook, and one three-prong folder; General supplies to be submitted to home room teacher: two packages of 24 count of pencils, eraser tops, two boxes of tissues, two black dry erase markers (chisel tipped); 7th Grade Art: 10 wood pencils, cap erasers, one larger pack of colored sharpies, three black sharpies, and sketchbook without lines if desired; Choir: one 1-inch 3-Ring Binder, solid color (no glitter), with pockets, and one package of pencils for students to keep in binder
Eighth Grade: Science: #2 pencils, and one subject notebook; Math: 1” 3-ring binder, loose-leaf paper, and #2 pencils; Language Arts: 1.5” 3-ring binder to be left in room, one subject notebook, three dividers for binder, and #2 pencils; Social Studies: one single subject notebook, and one pocket folder; General Supplies to be submitted to home room teacher: pack of pencils, and two boxes of Kleenex; 8th Grade Art: 10 wood pencils, two black pens, two black sharpies, and sketchbook without lines if desired; Choir: one 1-inch 3-Ring Binder, solid color (no glitter), with pockets, and one package of pencils for students to keep in binder.
Wellston High School:
(General supplies for each grade: one package of pencils, one package of pens, one highlighter, one pencil pouch, and one notebook for electives.)
9th Grade: one large or two medium binders to be used for all core classes, one pack of notebook dividers, loose leaf paper, folder that can be placed in the binder for each core class (4).
10th Grade: two 3-ring binders (English, Math, Science — these can be shared, please make them less than 2-inches), one package of notebook dividers, loose-leaf paper, and one notebook (History).
11th Grade: four folders, and one notebook.
12th Grade: one 3” binder for senior transitions, one 3” Binder for senior success, one notebook, one folder for Senior English, one folder for any senior math course, 10 washable markers – senior math courses, Boys – 1 pack of AAA batteries – senior math courses, and Girls – 1 pack of tissues – senior math courses.
More details regarding the school year can be found at www.wcs.k12.oh.us.
