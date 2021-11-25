WELLSTON — Members of the National Honors Society (NHS) presented their annual Veteran's Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Wellston High School (WHS).
The event was closed to the general public this year, however, NHS members planned and carried out a program for the school body, VFW and the America Legion.
The NHS officers that helped with the program were Neveah Ousley, Kamryn Karr, Jeremiah Frisby, Grace Plummer, Faith Stevens, and senior members Jenna Johnston, Alyssa Petersen and Sullivan Potter.
The program included multiple guests and performances. Pastor Jerry Lung gave a moving invocation before the Symphonic Choir, under the direction of Natalie Davisson, sang a beautiful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Following the choir, Corporal Brandon Witt, who joined the Marine Corps in Oct. 2007, spoke to the students about the importance of sacrifices made by veterans.
Other speakers included veteran Tom Shea, who spoke about his time in the service and his support for the students. Gregg Milliken, a veteran of the Vietnam War, gave an informational speech on flag etiquette while Jim Exline helped students demonstrate the proper etiquette while a flag passes, as in a parade.
Peg Barber, chair of the Americanism test for the American Legion Auxiliary, presented the awards for the Americanism test. All students, grades ten through twelve, participated in the Americanism test which was then graded by members of the Legion. Winners can then go on to compete at the state level. This year’s winners are: Abbi Swisher and Wyatt McGhee in tenth grade, Caitlin Bright and James Stabler in eleventh grade and Alyssa Peterson and Reece Brunton in twelfth grade.
To round out the ceremony, the combined choirs sang “America the Beautiful” before juniors Caitlin Bright and Toni Bartlett performed the song “God Bless the USA” in American Sign Language. At the end of the ceremony, seniors Hadley Fain and Jeridan Remy played “TAPS.” Finally, the band, under the direction of Mrs. Emily Talley, performed “God Bless America.”
This ceremony could not have been possible without the support of the WHS administration, the Wellston VFW, the American Legion, and NHS adviser Mrs. Samantha Beatty. Thank you to everyone who participated.
