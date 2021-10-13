WELLSTON — Wellston Lion’s Club Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. for ages 0-12. There will be four prizes awarded for the categories of scariest, prettiest, funniest and judges choice. The location of the parade circle will be down the street by the Depot. Come and enjoy the fun of one of Wellston’s long standing tradition including an appearance from The Wellston Marching Rockets. Be sure to practice social distancing to be able to make this a safe event for all.
