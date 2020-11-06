WELLSTON — The Wellston Lion’s Club will be honoring military veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11, by offering a free combo meal: sandwich (veal or fish), fries and a drink for all military veterans with proper id. The combo can be picked up at the Lion’s Club booth next to the Dollar Tree in Wellston from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veteran’s Day. To order call 740-418-5335.

