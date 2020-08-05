WELLSTON — The Wellston Lions Club has announced that its annual rose sale will be held for two days only. The sale will be on Friday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 per dozen. The sale will happen at the Lions Club’s food booth next to Dollar Tree on Pennsylvania Ave. in Wellston.

The proceeds benefit community projects such as Halloween parade, Santa float, and scholarships.

