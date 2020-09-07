The Wellston Police Department is searching for two men in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 6, a Wellston Police Department patrolman was assaulted while on duty, according to a press release issued by the police department.
The WPD officer was sitting in his patrol car near the ball fields on State Route 327 when he was reportedly approached by two masked male subjects who walked up and started casually talking to the officer.
One of the males allegedly punched the officer in the head through the open window of the patrol car and then they tried to pull the officer out of the police car.
After a struggle, the masked individuals reportedly fled on foot with each one going in a different direction.
The officer sustained minor injuries in the incident and returned immediately to duty to try to locate the masked people.
The Ohio Highway Patrol and the Wellston Fire Department responded immediately to assist with the location of the men, who were not located.
It is believed one of the suspects has a tattoo of a spider web on his hand, according to the press release.
WPD is searching for more information about this incident and asks that people call 740-384-2171, or email at watch@cityofwellston.org.
Any information or tips can be kept anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.