WELLSTON — Tuesday, May 3 was a successful Primary Election for the Wellston Police and Fire Departments who saw majority support in their two respective tax levies.
To the tune of 309 for, 257 against, WPD’s $1 million, five-year levy to raise funds for maintenance and staffing.
In a released statement, Wellston PD Chief John Robinson said prior to the election that the levy would be especially helpful as the department rebuilds amid rising costs.
As Robinson explained via the WPD Facebook page, staffing within the department fell during the mass layoffs in 2010.
“Administration and Council have been working hard to build WPD back to its previous numbers,” the post reads in-part. “In 2010, we went from 12 full-time patrolmen to 6, and from four full-time dispatchers to only two. We have not had a full-time investigator since early in 2010.”
The WPD roster now consists of one chief; two sergeants; one school resource officer; one part-time patrolman; six full-time patrolmen; two full-time dispatchers; and three part-time dispatchers.
It also has six vehicles; the 2020 SUV has the least amount of miles with 39,000, whereas a 2014 sedan has 185,000 miles.
“Although the agency has been gaining ground in recent years, this levy would help tremendously and would go a long way in helping us accomplish our goals,” the post from Robinson said.
“The passage of this levy will go a long way in combatting the issues brought about by drug abuse in our city.”
The proposed additional levy is set at $1 million for a period of five years and would be first due in calendar year 2023. A home with a taxable valuation of $100,000, can expect to see a tax of $100 annually.
The WFD levy, on the other hand, was a renewal of the same $1 million, five-year variety. It passed by a larger margin than the WPD levy, with 68.7% or 391 votes in favor.
These funds will be used for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue and recovery equipment, or other fire equipment and appliances.
“As Fire Chief I can insure the citizens of Wellston that you have one of the best fire departments in Southeastern Ohio,” said Ryan Pelletier, Fire Chief, in a WFD Facebook post. “I can also assure you that your money is spent wisely to protect your lives, property, and our firefighters.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@vintonjacksoncourier.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.