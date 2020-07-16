WELLSTON — Back in March, the Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library announced that it would be closing due to the federal state of emergency regarding COVID-19.
The library closed its doors to the public on Monday, March 16, and remained closed through Monday, June 29. No fines were assessed to patrons for items due during the emergency closure.
The library is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The elderly or those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to use the library from 10-11 a.m. daily.
All patrons are highly recommended to wear a mask. There will be a limit of 10 people in the building at a time, and the library staff asks patrons to limit their visit to 30 minutes or less. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Internet computers will be limited and restrooms will not be available to the public. Need WiFi? The library has WiFi available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Just walk up or drive up, but please follow social distancing rules.
If you are not comfortable coming inside the library, the staff is still offering a “no-contact” curbside pickup for library materials. Just call the library at 740-384-6660 for details.
