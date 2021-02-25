WELLSTON — The Wellston Rotary Club will be hosting a bean and chili dinner on Saturday, Feb. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The menu will feature your choice of navy beans or chili, soda, or water, and crackers. Meals are to-go only, and can be found at the old Pants Factory Lot across from the Depot on 2nd Street in Wellston. Suggested donation for meal is $5. Proceeds benefit Wellston High School Scholarships and Community Projects.

