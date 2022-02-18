WELLSTON — The Wellston Rotary Club will be hosting a bean and chili dinner later this month. The dinner is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will include your choice of navy beans, or chili, soda, or water, and crackers to go only. The event will be held at the old pants factory lot. The dinner will be prepared by Tim Jones. Suggested donation is $5. The event will benefit local scholarships, and community projects.
