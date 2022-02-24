WELLSTON — The Wellston City School District Board of Education had many presentations during the February meeting.
During the presentation portion of the meeting on Feb. 14, several people were present to address the board members.
The first presentation involved Reece Brunton. He wasn’t able to make the meeting, but Wellston City School Interim Superintendent Mary Ann Hale gave some information about why Brunton was being honored. Hale explained that Brunton had won the American Legion Americanism state competition and will now advance to the national competition in Washington D.C.
The second presentation involved Grace Plummer. She was present to talk about the Wellston High School Culture Club. Plummer she discussed the club’s 2022 international student trips.
“Many of the students who attended past trips signed up for Costa Rica and Spain as well,” explained Plummer. “Earlier this year, 35 plus students were enrolled in the cultures club google classroom, and showed interest in attending trips under the direction of Mrs. Allison Russo.”
Plummer added, “Over the past seven years, student interest in the cultures club has grown 700%.”
Later in the meeting, the board approved international trips for the club to travel to Spain: Madrid and Barcelona (March 30-April 6, 2022) and Costa Rica (June 6-13, 2022). The trips are contingent upon completion of all necessary documents as per board policy.
The third presentation involved Sarah Gray-Hammond. She was present to talk about a sidewalk project she wants to get started at Wellston City Schools.
Gray-Hammond wants to build a sidewalk/stairs from Wellston High School to Wellston Middle/Intermediate School.
“Wellston City Schools campus has a vital need for a sidewalk to connect the high school to the middle/intermediate schools,” stated Gray-Hammond. “We have students walking up and down the hillside multiple times a day.”
Gray-Hammond added, “It’s a safety and liability issue. Students have to use the grass to stay off the roadways to avoid vehicles, and buses.”
She also wants to build a shelter house near the sidewalk to serve as a wireless internet area for students.
“My goal is to construct a sidewalk/stairs with hand rails for Wellston City School students to walk from Wellston High School to the Wellston Middle/Intermediate School,” said Gray-Hammond. “This will allow students a safe passage for both academics and activities.”
Gray-Hammond said, “Also, to create a canopy (shelter house) area for students to be able to use school provided internet for remote classwork for learning progression during times of quarantine.”
A meeting between Wellston City Schools and the City of Wellston to discuss the project will be scheduled in the future.
The final presentation involved Wellston Intermediate School Principal Michelle Lanning, who gave an annual update on the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.