WELLSTON — The Wellston Senior Citizens Group announced three birthdays during the month of September.

Wellston Senior Citizens Group Secretary Terry Conant released that Bev Preston celebrated a birthday on Sept. 6, Clara Woods on Sept. 18, and Connie Holsinger on Sept. 26.

Preston enjoyed the beautiful weather during her birthday week. She loves her roses. She is a Wellston native, and was up and about tending her yard. She always has a spring in her step.

Woods, another Wellston resident, celebrated a birthday in September. Due to COVID-19 a birthday party wasn't able to be held. a party. She misses the daily gathering of friends, good food and fellowship at the senior center.

Connie Holsinger, who has been a member for several years and loves her volley ball team, celebrated a birthday. She loves spiking volley balls, dining at the center and going on outings with her senior friends. Holsinger represented the senior group as queen. 

"Remember our seniors and shut-ins some have not been out in the public since March call," said Conant. "Be sure to send a card or stop by and check on your neighbors' friends and relatives."

