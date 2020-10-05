WELLSTON — The Wellston Senior Citizens Group announced three birthdays during the month of September.
Wellston Senior Citizens Group Secretary Terry Conant released that Bev Preston celebrated a birthday on Sept. 6, Clara Woods on Sept. 18, and Connie Holsinger on Sept. 26.
Preston enjoyed the beautiful weather during her birthday week. She loves her roses. She is a Wellston native, and was up and about tending her yard. She always has a spring in her step.
Woods, another Wellston resident, celebrated a birthday in September. Due to COVID-19 a birthday party wasn't able to be held. a party. She misses the daily gathering of friends, good food and fellowship at the senior center.
Connie Holsinger, who has been a member for several years and loves her volley ball team, celebrated a birthday. She loves spiking volley balls, dining at the center and going on outings with her senior friends. Holsinger represented the senior group as queen.
"Remember our seniors and shut-ins some have not been out in the public since March call," said Conant. "Be sure to send a card or stop by and check on your neighbors' friends and relatives."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.