WELLSTON — Bellisio Foods is pleased to announce one student has been awarded its 2021 scholarship from the Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO).
The Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund was established in honor of Bellisio Foods founder, Jeno Paulucci. The Fund awards scholarships to children and grandchildren of Bellisio Foods employees pursuing post-secondary education. Recipients are selected based on character, community service, financial need, and academic performance and potential.
“Jeno Paulucci was extremely dedicated to our company’s employees and their families,” said Joel Conner, executive chairman of Bellisio Foods. “Jeno would be thrilled to see the Bellisio scholarship awards helping young people achieve their dreams through post-secondary education.”
Joseph Sharp is a student graduating from Wellston High School in Jackson County in the spring of 2022. He plans to attend Shawnee State University next fall to study game programming. Joseph’s mother, Flora Sharp, is an employee of Bellisio Foods in Jackson.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is pleased to partner with Bellisio Foods and others to support the educational pursuits of students in our region. The Foundation’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. A central part of this work is to support communities, in partnership with community partners like the Jackson County Community Foundation, across areas essential to community and regional quality of life.
To learn more about the Bellisio Foods Scholarship, as well as other scholarships FAO offers, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740-753-1111.
