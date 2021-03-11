WELLSTON — The City of Wellston is currently seeking grants to renovate Kelli Lambert Park. To be successful in this endeavor, public support is necessary.
A wish list for the park includes new equipment, new fencing, a picnic area, and surfacing.
This is where local residents come in for public support. The next step in obtaining these grants consists of gathering letters of support from citizens and community leaders. These letters will be used not only for the grant applications, but also for any fundraising efforts geared toward the Kelli Lambert Park Project, if any are needed.
These letters must include the name of the project (Kelli Lambert Park Project) and traditionally consist of three paragraphs — submissions should be kept to one page. Please do not date your support letter.
This campaign is open to everyone, not just Wellston residents. If you visit, have family in Wellston, or simply recognize the need for the Kelli Lambert Park Project, please send a support letter. Submissions must be turned in by Friday, April 16, 2021.
Letters can be dropped off at the Wellston Mayor’s Office or payment drop box, emailed to meisnaugle@cityofwellston.org, or mailed to the Wellston City Building, Attn: Mindy Eisnaugle, 203 East Broadway Street, Wellston, Ohio 45692.
Anyone with questions, can call the Mayor’s Office at 740-384-2720.
