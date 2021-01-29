WELLSTON — The Wellston Women’s Ecumenical Day of Prayer that is normally held the first Saturday in March has been canceled.
Connie Pelletier, who’s the chair of the event, said she decided to cancel this year due to COVID-19.
“As you all know, with the crowds that we have, we are cramped wherever we have it,” explained Pelletier. “I don’t think it would be safe.”
The event isn’t being held, but on that day, Pelletier stated that at 1 p.m. (which is when the event would normally start) she would like those to pray for those that are affected by the pandemic, and also for the Nation.
