Santa spotted in Wellston

Santa Claus is shown bringing up the rear of the annual Wellston Christmas Parade. The parade was organized by the Wellston Lion’s Club.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — The Wellston Lion’s Club has decided that the health pandemic won’t stop their timely tradition of having a Christmas parade the first Saturday in December.

Santa Claus will officially arrive in Wellston on Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.

The staging area will be around the old Wellston High School lot. If you would like to be in the parade, just be at lot starting at 12:30 p.m. for line up.

The Wellston Lion’s Club, along with Santa, would really like to see a good turnout to help boost the Christmas spirit in Wellston.

The parade route will be north on Pennsylvania Avenue, east on 2nd Street, north on Ohio Avenue, and west on Broadway Street to the City Building, where Santa will greet area children.

All social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will need to be followed.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

