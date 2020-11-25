WELLSTON — The Wellston Lion’s Club has decided that the health pandemic won’t stop their timely tradition of having a Christmas parade the first Saturday in December.
Santa Claus will officially arrive in Wellston on Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.
The staging area will be around the old Wellston High School lot. If you would like to be in the parade, just be at lot starting at 12:30 p.m. for line up.
The Wellston Lion’s Club, along with Santa, would really like to see a good turnout to help boost the Christmas spirit in Wellston.
The parade route will be north on Pennsylvania Avenue, east on 2nd Street, north on Ohio Avenue, and west on Broadway Street to the City Building, where Santa will greet area children.
All social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will need to be followed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.