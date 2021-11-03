JACKSON — Jackson’s Westview Elementary School will host its “fall carnival” on Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors open at 5 p.m., and an live auction will begin at 7 p.m. There will be a chicken noodle dinner, live and silent auctions, inflatables, games, and cake walk.

