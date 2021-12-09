WELLSTON — The community is invited to support the Wellston Golden Rocket Marching Band (WGRMB) Craft Fair on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wellston High School Cafetorium. A holiday concert will follow the craft fair at 4 p.m.

