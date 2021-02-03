2 Sam 12:23
Have you ever wondered where babies go when they die? Do they turn into little angels with wings? Or float around in space? Or do babies go to heave?
King David of Israel answered that question many years ago when his own child died. In 2 Sam. 12;23, David said, “now he is dead...I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.” David knew that when the child died he would go directly into the presence of God forever. In 2 Cor. 5:8, Paul also said that to be absent from the body meant to be present with the Lord.
While the loss of a child may be the greatest grief we may suffer in this life, it is reassuring to know that the child goes into the presence of a loving God. The Bible teaches us that we are living souls or beings and we have a body. The body dies but the being or person lives on.
The story of David should also remind us that adults too can be sure of going directly into heave by believing in Jesus Christ. John’s first letter says these things (*) are written so you may know that you have eternal life.
* 1 John 5:13
