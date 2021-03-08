JACKSON — The Jackson County Friends of 4-H group has announced that tickets are now available for a fundraiser drawing to win locally raised beef (Triple D Ranch). There will be five winners drawn on Wednesday, March 17, live on Facebook. First, through fifth place winners, receive select amounts of premium Jackson County beef. Tickets are being sold through PayPal (friends and family) or Venmo (@jacksonfriendsof4h) as well as in-person from local committee members and volunteers. Tickets purchased through PayPal or Venmo will receive an email confirmation and have their ticket entered into the drawing. When paying through PayPal/Venmo, please put your phone number in the description so we have an additional contact method if you win. Proceeds will be used to support the Jackson County 4-H and Extension programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.