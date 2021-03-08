JACKSON — The Jackson County Friends of 4-H group has announced that tickets are now available for a fundraiser drawing to win locally raised beef (Triple D Ranch). There will be five winners drawn on Wednesday, March 17, live on Facebook. First, through fifth place winners, receive select amounts of premium Jackson County beef. Tickets are being sold through PayPal (friends and family) or Venmo (@jacksonfriendsof4h) as well as in-person from local committee members and volunteers. Tickets purchased through PayPal or Venmo will receive an email confirmation and have their ticket entered into the drawing. When paying through PayPal/Venmo, please put your phone number in the description so we have an additional contact method if you win. Proceeds will be used to support the Jackson County 4-H and Extension programs.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments