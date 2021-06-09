WELLSTON — School may be out for the summer, but that has not stopped one high school club from continuing projects.
The Wellston High School (WHS) Art Club, under the guidance of WHS Art Teacher Jacob Dawkins, began painting their first downtown mural on Tuesday, June 1.
The mural was designed by members of the WHS Art Club with the help of community members and Mr. Dawkins.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community,” said Mr. Dawkins. “We would like to thank everyone who has helped us along the way.”
The mural will be located on Broadway Street across from the Wellston Post Office.
