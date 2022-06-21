Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced including the acceptance of a waiver request that will give families enrolled in Ohio Department of Health’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) more formula options.
DeWine said the shortage, caused by supply chain issues and mass recalls, would be helped by Abbott Nutrition restarting its operations. Still, he said it would take weeks for formula to meet demand.
“There are few things scarier than the thought of not being able to provide food for your children,” he said in a released statement. “I feel for the many families impacted by the formula shortage.”
The Ohio WIC Office received USDA approval for the eight additional Mead Johnson products are now covered as of June 13. Products include:
Enfamil Infant Powder 29.4oz
Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 28.3oz
Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder Box 31.4 oz
Enfam
il Gentlease Powder 27.7oz
Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 27.4 oz
Enfamil NeuroPro Gentle
ase Powder Box 30.4 oz
Enfamil AR Powder Box 30.4 oz
Enfamil Prosobee Powder 20.9oz
Both Vinton and Jackson counties have WIC programs, their respective programs offering services such as nutrition and breastfeeding education, supplemental foods, health care provider referrals, and more.
In order to apply, those interested must show proof of address, income, and identification. If pregnant, proof of pregnancy must be shown via a statement signed by doctor or nurse.
Per its website, Jackson County WIC is a walk-in clinic, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. JCWIC asks that those wishing to be certified to visit the office between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Vinton County WIC program lists what half gallons of milk are approved on its website. That 12-page document can be found by visiting https://vintonohhealth.org/wic.
Those with more questions are told to VCWIC at 740-596-4171 or JCWIC at 740-286-5443.
