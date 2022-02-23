McARTHUR – McArthur Village Council entered an agreement with the Wild Turkey Festival to hold festivities within the village.
The festival, which will run from May 5 to May 8, will feature rides, festival booths, performances by Jess Kellie Adams and Kiss tribute band Mr. Speed, a parade through McArthur’s streets, a bike show, and, of course, the crowning of the 2022 Wild Turkey Festival queen and court.
Lily Jayjohn, the reigning festival queen, attended Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the festival with the council. She praised the scholarship program offered to the queen and court, and said that being queen has been a wonderful opportunity for her.
“I am so happy that I was able to step out of my comfort zone and do it, because it has completely changed my life,” Jayjohn told the council.
Bill Beckley, president of the Wild Turkey Festival committee, said that the committee is working to include a 5k run, adding that Sojourners said it will sponsor the event.
Beckley also touched on this year’s bike show, which will be held by the Thunder Roads Ohio and feature classic and vintage motorcycles. He said organizers from Thunder Roads said the show could bring thousands of visitors to McArthur.
“That’s a new addition that I’m pretty excited about,” Beckley said.
