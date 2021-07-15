WAVERLY — For more than 20 years, he has served in law enforcement with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and most recently in Waverly. On Tuesday, John Winfield learned about the next step in his career during the Waverly Village Council session.
Winfield is now serving as police chief of the Waverly Police Department, having spent the last three years with the department and as the Interim Chief since May.
“It feels pretty good,” he said during a Friday phone interview. “It’s definitely an honor and privilege to be able to serve the citizens of Waverly and I’m looking forward to it.”
Winfield’s hire comes at a time when former Police Chief Zach Dixon resigned on May 14 amid allegations of lewd behavior while also dealing with an understaffed department.
In the short-term, he would like to add three officers to the department which still would bring Waverly PD full but help in its day-to-day operations.
“We can’t do what we need running short-staffed,” Winfield said.
Strengthening ties with the community and the Piketon Police Department are other goals of his, where considerations are also being made to bring back the Neighborhood Watch program.
When he’s not at work, Winfield likes to spend time with his three children.
Note: Patrick Keck is the Editor of The Pike County News Watchman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.