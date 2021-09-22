MCARTHUR — Ohio University’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings on the mobile medical unit parked beside Campbell’s Market in McArthur located at 630 W. Main St. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Through its Women’s Health Clinic, the Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic has long provided mobile women’s cancer screening clinics throughout southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.

Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required, and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.

Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, order and scheduling of mammograms and navigation through the continuum of care. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) will be available for no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.

