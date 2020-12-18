The Area 20 WIOA Workforce Development Board Executive Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The link to join can be found here. To join by phone please call 1-877-309-2073 Access Code: 316-853-365

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments