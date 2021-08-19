Battling a heat index of 104 degrees, about 20 people participated in the Champion of Rights’ walkathon Thursday morning to raise money for Wyman Park improvements.
Champion of Rights is an advocacy group under the Vinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The walkathon has raised $125 (and counting) at the time of publication, according to Tina Spanos, an executive assistant for the Vinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. These funds will be presented to the Wyman Park Board to assist with accessibility projects, Spanos said.
“Unfortunately, the heat index put a damper on our walkathon,” Spanos said. “I think we would have raised more money also of course, because it (donations) were by lap.”
Participants in the walkathon, which took place at the Vinton County High School’s track field, were only able to complete a maximum of three laps before the event ended prematurely due to sweltering temperatures, she continued.
Currently, Spanos said the board is working to get a pour in place surface for Wyman Park’s two new planned playgrounds. Pour in place is a rubbery, slip resistant and soft surface that can help make a playground safer and more accessible.
The only catch? It’s expensive. The cost to add pour in place for the two planned playground areas would cost about $100,000 in total, according to Spanos.
Still, other sources of money such as the Jackson Elks’s Cerebral Palsy Grant and a grant from Creating Healthy Communities have continued to help fund projects at the park, such as sidewalk repairs.
“We’ve been slowly working at the park with inclusive playground equipment for the last few years through our grant with the Jackson Elks,” Spanos said.
Champions of Rights meets every fourth Thursday. The next meeting is Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library in McArthur. Mark Prohaska, an agent for Safe in Home, a company that, according to its website, provides “remote supports, assistive and sensor technologies for people with disabilities and seniors to live independent and self-directed lives,” will lead a presentation on adaptive technology and remote support for people with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.