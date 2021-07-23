JACKSON — Now in its 26th year, the Lillian E. Jones Museum, which is Jackson County’s home for history, culture and education, has added a new board member from the Wellston area.
Karen Yablonsky, the director of the Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library, joined the seven-member board following the resignation of long-time member Naomi Worthington, who moved out of state.
Yablonsky, a graduate of West Virginia University and Wellston High School, has been the director of the Wellston Public Library since 2010 but has been employed there for 32 years in a variety of capacities.
The other board members are Alana Billman, Amanda Crabtree, Mike Morgan, Brian Moore, Kathy Miller and Joe Finch. They oversee the management of the museum, which opened in 1995 at the corner of Broadway and Broad Streets in Jackson.
Museum Director Megan Malone manages the use of the property, the main building and the Carriage House as well as programming for the museum.
Yablonsky, who lives in Wellston with her husband Frank, treasures her years spent in both Wellston and Jackson with her parents Dale Freeland, of Jackson, and Linda Setty, of Belle Center as well as grandparents Bill and Marjorie Freeland.
“I have deep generational roots in Jackson County and a love for our history,” Yablonsky said. “I hope I can fulfill such an honor of helping to bring more awareness to the museum and our rich local history.”
The museum, which is always free to visitors, is open year-round every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 740-286-2556.
