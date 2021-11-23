JACKSON — The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board is running a holiday campaign across all three counties and are seeking participation from area partners, businesses, agencies, civic and church groups to help spread the positive message of “Your Presence is a Present." Through this campaign, the Board's goal is to appreciate, support, and educate the communities in simple actions. Those interested in learning more can call Shannon Dalton at 740-446-3022 or 740-645-7742.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments