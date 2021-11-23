JACKSON — The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board is running a holiday campaign across all three counties and are seeking participation from area partners, businesses, agencies, civic and church groups to help spread the positive message of “Your Presence is a Present." Through this campaign, the Board's goal is to appreciate, support, and educate the communities in simple actions. Those interested in learning more can call Shannon Dalton at 740-446-3022 or 740-645-7742.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.