ZALESKI — One of Ohio’s most popular backpack trails has a new name. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources dedicated the backpack trail at Zaleski State Forest as the Selinde Roosenburg Memorial Backpack Trail last month.
“Selinde Roosenburg had such a significant impact on our team at Zaleski State Forest,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “It is our hope that others can appreciate the beauty of Ohio’s outdoors, the way she did, while exploring the trail that bears her name.”
Roosenburg, a native of Athens County, worked as a forest technician with the Division of Forestry and trained as a wildland firefighter. She tragically died in a UTV rollover during a prescribed burn at Richland State Forest in March 2021. ODNR dedicated the trail in her memory and as a reminder to forestry crews to ensure everyone goes home safely.
The new trail provides backpacking adventures that introduce the educational, scenic, and historic aspects Zaleski State Forest has to offer. Several improvements have been made to the trail to accompany the renaming.
The trail now has two new foot bridges that take hikers over wetlands, as well as updated waypoint letters (points of reference that can be used for location and navigation) related to points of interest, including how to get to the Moonville Rail Trail Tunnels from the backpack trail. Hikers are encouraged to use the new map found posted on ODNR’s website to plan their trip and navigate the updates.
“Ohio trails are a gateway to some of the best sights and recreation this great state has to offer,” Director Mertz said. “We’re excited to give people a new and improved space to explore and enjoy the outdoors.”
Standing at the head of the trail is a new kiosk with several informative panels, including one highlighting Roosenburg and her contributions to the Division of Forestry.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.