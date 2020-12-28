ZALESKI - Zaleski Fire Department has been selected in the first round of the 2021 Multi Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) grant and is set to receive $720 to be put towards the radio communications equipment. This is the sixth year the grant has been offered.
The MARCS radio system is used to help fire departments communicate with each other amongst the force as well as other departments when multiple agencies are responding to an emergency. This in turn leads to greater safety to the communities those agencies protect.
242 fire departments across 46 counties in the state have been chosen to get funds from the first round. The second round of recipients is set to be chosen in late January.
State Fire Marshall Kevin S. Reardon had received requests for nearly $9 million in funds with only $3 million to be awarded.
In a press release, Fire Marshall Reardon stated, “This is a highly competitive process that requires us to make some tough choices in order to enhance the system. The emphasis of this grant has always been to grow the MARCS program, and our ultimate goal is to one day have every department in Ohio on this system.”
Priority was given to departments that are ready and able to use the radios immediately as well as those who applied as a part of a regional or county-wide effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.